‘Aamar Boss’ trailer: Rakhee Gulzar and Shiboprosad Mukherjee play a mother and son at loggerheads

The trailer of Aamar Boss, the much-awaited summer release from director duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, dropped on Friday. Set for a May 9 release, the relationship drama marks the return of Rakhee Gulzar to Bengali cinema after more than two decades.

Aamar Boss weaves a tale of a complex relationship between a mother and her son. Shiboprosad plays Animesh Goswami, the head of a publishing startup, who ticks every box of a toxic boss. At home he is a doting son, who takes care of his ailing and aged mother, Subhra Goswami (Rakhee).

From threatening the domestic help with a fork to biting her son’s hand at mealtime, Subhra simply refuses to be sidelined. One day, she declares her decision to accompany her son to work. Warned by her son not to take offence at her frequent outbursts, the employees soon find themselves enveloped in her maternal warmth — and guided, often unasked, through matters of life and love.

Taking Animesh by surprise, Subhra even starts a daycare centre for employees’ aging parents at the office. What follows is a delightful mess, as the elderly guests upend the routine of the workplace, leading to a clash between Animesh and his mother.

The three-minute-17-second long trailer also features Srabanti Chatterjee stars as Animesh’s estranged wife. Sauraseni Maitra, Gourab Chatterjee, Sabitri Chatterjee, Kanchan Mullick, Shruti Das, Avery Sinha Roy, Aishwarya Sen and Uma Banerjee also feature in key roles in the film.