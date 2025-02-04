Rajkummar Rao announces Netflix film 'Toaster' produced by wife Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao on Monday announced his new film "Toaster" on Netflix, produced by his actor-wife Patralekhaa.

The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee and Seema Pahwa.

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the story of "Toaster" revolves around a miser fixated on a toaster amid murder and mayhem. It marks the first film produced by Patralekhaa under her and Rao's banner Kampa Films.

The project reunites Rao with Malhotra ("HIT: The First Case"), Banerjee (the "Stree" franchise), and Pahwa ("Bareilly Ki Barfi).

"(We) Sent the script to everyone because we love what we have in our hands. Everyone read the script and somewhere they trusted that if it was coming from us, then it would be alright. We have worked together so we knew that we would have fun working together (again)" Rao at Netflix's 2025 slate announcement.

Patralekhaa, who last starred in Netflix series "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack", said she had a lot of fun working on "Toaster".

The actor said she convinced Rao about making the film over breakfast.

"It was an overwhelming experience to see a one pager turn into a project. We lucked out on the cast," she added.

It has been a great journey shooting for "Toaster", said Malhotra.

"We just finished shooting. I have always enjoyed working with Raj. I have done 'HIT', 'Ludo' with him. It was a fun ride." Puran Singh said she would be the "surprise package" in the upcoming movie.

"I didn't believe it when I was offered this role but then I thought who better than me. When we were working in 'Vicky and Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video..', he (Rao) told me 'Archana ji, you need to be seen more...' It is the best role of my career," she said.

"I am a huge admirer of Rajkummar Rao's work... We had a great time and I feel the audience will also enjoy (the film)" added Limaye.

