Lokesh Kangaraj announces wrap up of Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’, drops fresh BTS

Shooting for Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie concluded on Tuesday, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj announced on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets.

“IT’S A WRAP FOR #COOLIE. What an incredible experience it has been travelling with @rajinikanth sir, @iamnagarjuna sir, @nimmaupendra sir, #SathyaRaj sir, #SoubinShahir sir, @shrutihaasan and the entire team. Will forever cherish this amazing experience,” the filmmaker wrote alongside the behind-the-scenes pictures on X.

The production house Sun Pictures also shared behind-the-scenes photos, offering a glimpse into the filming of the actioner. “It's a super wrap for Coolie,” the production house wrote alongside the video on X.

In September last year, Lokesh Kanagaraj dropped the character poster of Rajinikanth, who is set to play the character Deva in the film.

The film also stars Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde and Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir in pivotal roles. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is also set to make a special appearance in the film.

The music for Coolie has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who had previously composed the music for Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The film also features actors Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan

Coolie marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture. In 2019, he established the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, which he followed up with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023). It remains to be seen if Coolie is also part of the LCU.