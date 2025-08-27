MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Raj Chakrabarty announces next feature film ‘Hok Kolorob’ starring Saswata Chatterjee, Subhashree Ganguly

The political drama, which also stars Om Sahani, is set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.08.25, 05:55 PM
Hok Kolorob

Raj Chakrabarty and Subhashree Ganguly Instagram

Raj Chakrabarty’s next feature directorial is set to be a political drama titled Hok Kolorob, the Tollywood filmmaker announced on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The film’s title shares its name with a Rupam Islam song and also the slogan of a students’ protest that rocked Jadavpur University in Kolkata in 2014. The film stars Saswata Chatterjee, Subhashree Ganguly and Om Sahani in lead roles.

Chakrabarty’s home banner, Raj Chakrabarty Entertainment, dropped a first-look motion poster of the film, which shows a young student with one hand raised in a fist and the other holding a Molotov cocktail.

“On the way… 23rd January 2026,” the production banner wrote in the caption.

Subhashree Ganguly, who was recently seen in Kaushik Ganguly’s Dhumketu, posted pictures from the mahurat of Hok Kolorob. The event was also attended by Saswata Chatterjee. “Ganapati bappa morya mangalmoorti morya,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Recently, the Instagram handle of Raj Chakrabarty Entertainment posted several videos of workshop sessions for the upcoming film. The clips show several known young faces of Tollywood — John Bhattacharya, Sumegha Ghosh, Abhika Malakar, Sreya Bhattacharya and Debdutta Raha — rehearsing for what looks like an argument scene.

Raj Chakrabarty, in the past, has directed several films and web series with political undertones, like Proloy (2013), Abar Proloy (2023) and Dharmajuddha (2020). His last directorial was Shontaan, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Ritwick Chakraborty.

Hok Kolorob is set to release on January 23, 2026.

