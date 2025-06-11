Rachel Brosnahan to headline Apple TV+ show ‘Presumed Innocent’ Season 2

Rachel Brosnahan is making her return to television. Apple TV+ has announced that the Emmy-winning actress will star in and executive produce Season 2 of Presumed Innocent, the legal thriller series developed by David E. Kelley.

While the first season, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, was based on a book of the same name by Scott Turow, the new season will be based on the upcoming novel Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray, scheduled for release in 2026.

Brosnahan will play Leila Reynolds, a rookie attorney unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight when she’s assigned a high-profile murder case.

According to the book’s publisher Pan Macmillan, “When Leila Reynolds is handed her first murder case, she’s shocked at how high-profile it is: the murder of a well-respected, well-known judge. This shouldn’t be the kind of case she’s leading; it’s way beyond her expertise. But the defendant, Jack Millman, is clear. He wants her, and only her.”

Gyllenhaal will now return as an executive producer via Nine Stories. David E. Kelley, who developed the first season of the series, will return as co-showrunner and executive producer, alongside co-showrunner Erica Lipez.

J.J. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich are executive producing through Bad Robot Productions, while Matthew Tinker (DEKP), Dustin Thomason, and Brosnahan herself round out the producing team. Scott Turow will serve as co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television is producing the series.

Presumed Innocent Season 2 marks Brosnahan’s first major television role since The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the Amazon Prime Video series that earned her widespread acclaim. She led the show for five seasons, receiving five consecutive Emmy nominations for best actress in a comedy and taking home the trophy in 2018.

Brosnahan also earned two Golden Globe wins out of four nominations for the role, and previously nabbed an Emmy nomination in 2015 for her performance in Netflix’s House of Cards. She is also set to play Lois Lane in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reboot.