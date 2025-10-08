MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Punjabi singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda dies days after road accident: Reports

The musician, 35, passed away in a Punjab hospital

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.10.25, 12:53 PM
Rajvir Jawanda

Rajvir Jawanda Instagram

Popular Punjabi singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda died in a Punjab hospital 12 days after sustaining severe injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, as per media reports.

On September 27, Jawanda reportedly suffered life-threatening head and spinal injuries after his motorcycle collided with a herd of stray cattle.

Jawanda was immediately rushed to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he was put on life support.

According to doctors, Jawanda’s neurological condition was critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive medical care.

Jawanda was 35.

The musician, who initially aspired to be a police officer, made his singing debut in 2014 with the single Munda Like Me. Jawanda’s other chart-topping songs include Tu dis penda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to earth and Kangani.

The singer-actor also starred in films like Subedar Joginder Singh (2018) and Mindo Taseeldarni (2019).

