‘The Witcher’ Season 4: Liam Hemsworth debuts as the gruff monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia

Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt is separated from Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) in a war-torn Continent in the trailer of The Witcher Season 4, dropped by Netflix on Tuesday.

The two-minute-29-second-long trailer picks up after the dynamic events of season three. It shows Hemsworth taking on the mantle of the legendary monster-hunter Geralt from Henry Cavill, who left the series due to creative differences with the show's writers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Something is shifting on this Continent,” Yennefer says in the trailer, warning everyone as war begins to ravage the land. The magical world reels from the chaos at Aretuza while Yennefer gets thrust into a new form of leadership.

Meanwhile, Ciri creates an alias and goes undercover as Falka. She travels with the notorious vagabonds known as the Rats and channels her fierce nature after the devastation of last season.

Hemsworth reflected on taking over the role from Cavill in the upcoming instalment of the popular series. “I was such a big fan of this character, so it was a bit of those pinch-yourself moments of walking around in this costume,” Hemsworth told Tudum.

Hemsworth’s Geralt begins the season more determined than ever, but also stripped down to the core of what matters. “We pick up Geralt having just left Brokilon, he’s with Milva [Meng’er Zhang] and Jaskier [Joey Batey], and his main driving force is to get to Ciri and make sure that she’s safe,” he said.

Cavill reportedly left the series as he wanted to remain more faithful to the source material from the books and games, which the show's writers did not always share.

Apart from Liam, The Matrix trilogy actor Laurence Fishburne is joining The Witcher as Regis, described as “a world-wise barber-surgeon with a mysterious past”. Sharlto Copley is set to join the cast as the infamous bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, James Purefoy as Emhyr’s court advisor and high-ranking spy Skellen, and Danny Woodburn as the dwarf Zoltan.

The Witcher Season 4 is set to hit Netflix on October 30.