Sidhu Moose Wala’s ninth posthumous track ‘Lock’ trending on YouTube with 8 million views

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, 2022 in Jawaharke village near Punjab’s Mansa

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.01.25, 12:55 PM
Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala File Picture

The late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s ninth posthumous track Lock, released on January 23, is trending at No. 9 with over 8 million views on YouTube in 24 hours,

The music for Lock has been composed by The Kidd. Moose Wala has also penned the lyrics of the song. Directed by Navkaran Brar, the three-minute-one-second-long music video portrays the rapper as a powerful personality, taking down goons singlehandedly.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, 2022 in Jawaharke village near Punjab’s Mansa. He was 28 at the time of his death. A Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder.

The artiste’s first posthumous song, SYL, was released on June 23, 2022, less than a month after he was killed. The second song, Vaar, was released on November 8, 2022, and the third song, Mera Naa, on April 7, 2023. The fourth track, Chorni, dropped three months later on July 7, 2023, while the fifth song, Watchout, was released on November 12, 2023. Three more songs were released last year – Drippy on February 2, 410 on April 10, and Attach on August 30.

Moose Wala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, welcomed a son on March 17, 2024 through in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Following the child’s birth, rumours of the singer’s reincarnation began circulating online.

