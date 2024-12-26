Prosenjit to Gaurav-Ridhima: Tollywood stars soak in the Christmas spirit

Subhashree Ganguly ushered in the Yuletide spirit with hubby Raj Chakrabarty and her children Yaalini and Yuvaan

Prosenjit Chatterjee spent Christmas eve with his ‘little Santa’ Dhiyaan.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Piya Chakraborty shared a sweet selfie on the occasion of Christmas.

Srijit Mukherji posed with Anupam Roy and Rupam Islam, the team behind the song Beche Thakar Gaan from Autograph.

Gaurav Chakrabarty and Ridhima celebrated Christmas with their toddler Dheer

Mimi Chakraborty treated her fans to BTS photos and videos of her baking vlog on Christmas.

Devlina Kumar celebrated Christmas with her family and friends. Vikram Chatterjee, who will star opposite Devlina in the upcoming film Raas, was also present.

Ritabhari Chakraborty turned Santa for the students of Ideal School for the deaf Christmas day.

Swastika Mukherjee had a message of solidarity for the holiday season for people struggling with mental health issues.

Madhumita Sarcar spent the X-Mas holiday with her beau Debmalya Chakravorty.

Swastika Dutta, whose latest film Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale is running in cinemas, posed for the camera in a red outfit.

Nilanjanaa Senguptaa shared a collage of photos with her daughters in front of a Christmas tree.