Priyanka Chopra meets Blackpink’s Lisa and Chinese actress Liu Yifei at Bvlgari event

Actress Priyanka Chopra met with Blackpink singer Lisa and Chinese actress Liu Yifei at a recent Bvlgari event held in Sicily, Italy, show pictures and videos that have gone viral on social media.

Priyanka looked radiant in a sleek beige ensemble paired with jewellery from Bvlgari's signature collection. While Mulan actress Liu Yifei opted for a beige shimmery off-shoulder gown, Lisa made an appearance in a white-and-yellow sleeveless gown.

The Citadel actress was seen posing for the lens with Lisa and Liu at the event. In one of the videos, Priyanka switched places with Lisa during a photoshoot. The two of them also shared a light-hearted moment at the dinner table.

Priyanka engaged in a conversation with Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin while posing for the paparazzi.

Last year, Priyanka attended the Bvlgari event in Rome, Italy. For the event, the actress, who is the brand ambassador of Bvlgari, sported an off-shoulder cream and black dress styled with the Serpenti Aeterna necklace. She had posed for pictures with Liu Yifei, Anne Hathaway, and Shu Qi.

Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon, MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The 42-year-old actress has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers.

Additionally, Priyanka has Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State in the pipeline. She is also expected to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

The actress is rumoured to be part of S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB29, an action-adventure film that also stars Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka is likely to join the cast of Krrish 4, which will mark the directorial debut of Hrithik Roshan. Recently, Hrithik met Priyanka and Nick in the US.