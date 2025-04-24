‘Heads of State’ trailer: Priyanka Chopra on a mission to save John Cena and Idris Elba

Priyanka Chopra plays an MI6 agent on a mission to save the US President (John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) while uncovering a global conspiracy in the trailer of the wacky action-comedy Heads of State, dropped by Prime Video on Wednesday.

The two-minute-46-second-long trailer shows Cena and Elba’s ‘heads’ of the two countries stranded in an unknown land after their plane is attacked mid-air. After surviving the attack, they land on a hostile place and must team up to save the world from a global conspiracy despite their personal rivalry.

Subsequent scenes show Priyanka Chopra making an entry as Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent, who tells Cena and Elba, “A lot of people want you dead. My mission is to deliver you to the most secure location of this continent.” Priyanka is a fierce one-woman army who takes down gun-toting enemies with ease.

In one of the scenes where Cena asks Priyanka where her backup team is, she says that there is no backup with a calm demeanour, implying that the safety of the “heads of state” is solely in her hands.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State also stars Carla Gugino and Jack Quaid. The film is written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Harrison Query. Heads of State is slated to hit Prime Video on July 2.