Pradeep Ranganath’s Tamil blockbuster ‘Dragon’ to drop on Netflix this week

Actor Pradeep Ranganath’s Tamil blockbuster Dragon is set to drop on Netflix on March 21, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

“Some dragons don’t breathe fire, because their comebacks are hotter. Watch Dragon on Netflix, out 21 March in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam,” the streamer wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the movie hit theatres on February 21.

The story follows Ragavan (Pradeep), a troubled student who, after a painful breakup, abandons his studies and dives into the dangerous world of financial fraud. In his pursuit of wealth and power, he becomes trapped in escalating deception.

“After a devastating breakup, troubled student Ragavan abandons his studies and enters the dangerous world of financial fraud, pursuing wealth and power while becoming entangled in escalating deception,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

The ensemble cast also features Kayadu Lohar and Anupama Parameswaran.

Written by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganath, the film will be available to stream in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, Dragon amassed approximately Rs 150 crore at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and the fourth highest grossing Indian film.