Pradeep Ranganathan ‘challenges’ the Khans of Bollywood ahead ‘Return of the Dragon’ release

Ashwath Marimuthu’s coming-of-age film Dragon is set for a release in Hindi dubbed version following the success of the original Tamil-language version, actor Pradeep Ranganathan announced on Sunday.

Titled as Return of the Dragon, the Hindi dubbed version of the film will release in theatres across India on March 14.

Ranganathan, who plays the lead role in the movie, jokingly ‘warned’ the Khans of Bollywood — Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir — that his movie is arriving in theatres.

Sharing a film poster on X, Ranganathan wrote, “‘Return of The Dragon’ releasing in HINDI from MARCH 14. Always wanted my movies to be watched by the whole of India, and here is our first step. Sharukh @iamsrk Sir, Salman @BeingSalmanKhan sir, Aamir sir संभल जाओ, मैं आ रहा हूँ.”

Backed by AGS Entertainment, Dragon follows a rebellious student D. Raghavan aka Dragon (Pradeep Ranganathan), who forges his graduation certificate after being rusticated from an engineering college. After climbing up the ladder of success at a multinational company, thanks to his forgery, his career is threatened, when the principal (Mysskin) of his college crosses paths with him. Dragon must now pass his exams fair and square or risk being exposed in front of his boss.

Dragon also stars George Maryan, K. S. Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Shanmugha Raja in key roles. Released in Tamil on February 28, the film has grossed Rs 132 crore worldwide so far, with a nett collection of Rs 87.9 crore in India.

Pradeep Ranganathan is known for directing Comali (2019) and Love Today (2022). He made his acting debut with the 2022 romcom. He is set to star in the upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany, directed by Vignesh Shivan.