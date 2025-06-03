Prabhas-starrer ‘The Raja Saab’ to hit screens in December, new poster out

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab is set to hit screens on December 5, the makers announced on Tuesday alongside a new poster.

The poster for The Raja Saab showcases Prabhas in a confident stance against a dramatic backdrop of flames and scattered debris. The film’s title, ‘RAJASAAB,’ is boldly presented in gold lettering, contributing to the overall dark, intense, and action-oriented aesthetic.

“RAJA with a REBEL VIBE #TheRajaSaab is set cover off a CURTAIN RAISER SHOW of a MOST ENTERTAINING Euphoria in the theatres WORLDWIDE in cinemas from DEC 5th But before that TEASER EXPLOSION on JUNE 16 at 10:52 AM #TheRajaSaabOnDec5th,” production house People Media Factory wrote on Instagram.

Touted as a “horror romantic comedy”, The Raja Saab is helmed by Maruthi. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

While Thaman S has worked on the soundtrack of the film, Karthik Palani has served as the cinematographer. Editing for the film has been done by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and its screenplay has been prepared by Maruthi.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the banner of People Media Factory.

Prabhas will be next seen in the mythological fantasy film Kannappa alongside Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 27.