PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Bollywood stars, cricketers condole death of ‘gifted entertainer’ Asrani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered his condolences over the passing of veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances. His contribution to Indian cinema will always be cherished. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Narendra Modi wrote on X.

Home affairs minister Amit Shah, too, extended condolences on social media. “The demise of renowned actor Asrani Ji is deeply saddening. Asrani Ji contributed to Indian cinema throughout his life and carved a place in the hearts of millions by making people laugh. May God give strength to his family and admirers to bear this profound loss. Om Shanti,” he shared on X.

Besides Modi and Shah, Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar and cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan have shared heartfelt tributes, celebrating the actor’s legacy on screen.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who recently shot for Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan with Asrani, paid homage to the actor. “Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan…I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti,” he posted.

Having starred in several comedy films with Asrani in the past, actor Rajpal Yadav was shocked at his demise. “Asrani Sahab, aapki ek lambi inning ke kuch filmon ka hissa hone ka saubhagya mujhe mila. Chahe Bhool Bhulaiya ho, Dhol ho, ya humari akhri film Bhoot Bangla ho, harr scene ko hit karne mein aapka vishesh yogdan raha hai (Asrani Sahab, I’ve had the privilege of being part of a few films from your long and remarkable career. Whether it was Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhol, or our last film Bhoot Bangla, your special contribution made every scene a hit).”

“Grew up watching the incredible comic timing and charisma of Asrani ji. A true icon of Indian cinema. His legacy will live on forever. My condolences to his family and fans,” former Team India batsman Shikhar Dhawan said.

Asrani also left an indelible mark on cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who said only a few could make people smile the way the late actor did. “So many of our childhood memories are filled with #Asrani ji’s voice and expressions. Few could make people smile the way he did. Saddened to hear of his passing. My thoughts are with his loved ones,” he tweeted.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan said the veteran actor “will be remembered for his great comedy and disciplined nature”.

Asrani passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday after a prolonged illness. The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed.

His perfect comic timing and memorable dialogues established him as a key figure in Indian cinema. From lighthearted comedies to character-driven dramas, Asrani’s presence brought warmth and charm to every screen he graced.

The actor’s sudden demise has come as a shock to fans, especially since he had shared Diwali 2025 wishes on his Instagram story earlier on Monday.