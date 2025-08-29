Lollapalooza India 2026 lineup: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Yungblud to perform in Mumbai

Besides Linkin Park, rapper Playboi Carti, singers Yungblud and Fujii Kaze are set to perform at Lollapalooza India music festival in Mumbai next year, the organisers announced on Friday.

“An assembly of icons, disruptors, and visionaries. Lollapalooza India, 2026 is this what you've been waiting for?” the official page of the music festival wrote on Instagram, unveiling the lineup for the event, slated to take place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse in January 2026.

These performers will be joined by Grammy-nominated R&B star Kehlani, and EDM artist Knock2. Other performers include LANY, Calum Scott, Sammy Virji, and the rock band Mother Mother.

In addition to the big names, the music festival will feature Kolkata rock musician Ananda Sen, whose journey began with the band The Supersonics in 2004.

“We’ve come a long way from when I started playing my own music. Back in the day, you couldn’t get a gig if you didn’t play Summer of 69. Thank god those summers of cover hell are over. I know everyone is excited about Linkin Park, but personally, I’m looking forward to seeing all the Indian bands doing their thing. So… see you all at @lollaindia in Jan,” Sen wrote on Facebook.

Other indie musicians include Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine and Trance Effect.

Ankur Tewari, The Ghalat Family, Karsh Kale, OAFF-Savera and rising Indian musician MXRCI are also set to perform on the Lolla stage.

Indian folk metal band Bloodywood will be returning to the festival next year along with rock band Prithvi Presents. House music duo Baalti, comprising Mihir Chauhan and Jaiveer Singh, will bring newness to the event.

On August 28, Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda announced in a newsletter to fans that the band will make their India debut as part of their From Zero World Tour at the Lollapalooza stage next year.

The announcement came right before the general ticket sales at early bird prices for Lollapalooza India 2026 went live on BookMyShow Thursday. The tickets were all sold out in a flash after Linkin Park’s big reveal.

Linkin Park reunited last year with Emily Armstrong as their new lead vocalist after frontman Chester Bennington’s death by suicide in 2017.

The band — now comprising Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Dave Farrell along with their new members Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain — is set to headline Lollapalooza on January 25, the second day of the event.