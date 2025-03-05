Photos of ‘out of shape’ Salman Khan ahead of ‘Sikandar’ release worry fans

Photos of an “out of shape” Salman Khan have gone viral on social media ahead of Sikandar release, with netizens alleging that the 59-year-old, who was once a fitness icon, has now stopped prioritising health.

“The biggest action Hero of the Bollywood,” quipped actor Kamaal R. Khan on X, sharing recent photos of Salman.

Following the release of Sikandar’s first song Zohra Jabeen on Tuesday, Kamaal wrote, “Sallu Bhai Ka song #ZohraJabeen Dekha Kya! Sallu Bhai 18 years old Launde Ki Tarah dance Kar Raha hai. Ye Hai VFX Ka Kamaal. Zara real photo Bhi Dekhlo (Salman is dancing like an 18-year-old in Zohra Jabeen. This is VFX’s credit. Please take a look at his unedited photos).”

Several other netizens expressed disappointment over Salman’s allegedly changed physique.

“#SikandarTeaserIt’s really disheartening to watch Salman Khan, once a fitness legend, appear so lackluster and out of shape now. Growing up in the 90s, it hits hard to see this,” reads one post on X.

Another social media user took to X to share a video of Salman and Prabhudeva rehearsing their moves on set. The user questioned Salman’s fitness in the post.

An X user lamented that Salman has started neglecting his physique. “#SikandarTeaser left me feeling a bit underwhelmed. I’m not sure why Salman Khan isn’t prioritizing his physique before taking on action roles. He seems a bit disconnected and even imitating the Big Boss hosting posture in an action scene,” he wrote.

Salman is set to return in his action hero avatar in AR Murugadoss’s Sikandar. The film was first announced by Salman on April 11 last year to mark the festival of Eid. Sikandar is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman’s 2014 movie Kick. The upcoming actioner is touted as their “most ambitious film till date”.

Sikandar stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman. The cast of the film also includes Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, Trisha Krishnan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar.

Salman last starred in Yash Raj Films’s Tiger 3 (2023). He made a cameo appearance in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John (2024). The 59-year-old actor recently concluded Season 18 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.