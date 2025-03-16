MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Phoebe Dynevor to star in M Night Shyamalan's film alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

The 29-year-old Bridgerton actress was recently seen in 'Inheritance'

PTI Published 16.03.25, 10:29 AM
Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor in 'Bridgerton' IMDb

"Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor will feature alongside Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal in filmmaker M Night Shyamalan's next directorial.

The project is a supernatural romantic thriller, based on an original story co-created by Shyamalan and bestselling novelist Nicholas Sparks, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Shyamalan and Sparks are independently creating a screenplay and a novel, respectively, both inspired by the same original love story. Each project will feature the same core concept and characters, but will be uniquely adapted to suit its medium.

The details of the plot as well as the characters have been kept under wraps.

Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan will produce through Blinding Edge Pictures, alongside Sparks’ longtime producing partner Theresa Park and Marc Bienstock.

Dynevor broke out with her role of Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix drama series "Bridgerton". The 29-year-old actor, also known for projects such as "The Colour Room", "Fair Play" and "Bank of Dave", was most recently seen in "Inheritance".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

