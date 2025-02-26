‘You’ Season 5 teaser: Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg claims to be the “luckiest” guy in New York

Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg narrates how his relationship with his new girlfriend, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), has propelled him from rags to riches — both in life and in love — in the new teaser for You Season 5, set to premiere on Netflix on April 24.

With its fifth and final season, You comes full circle as Joe returns to New York — the setting of Season 1 — to erase his past.

Dropped by the streamer on Tuesday, the one-minute-four-second-long video opens with Joe’s monologue. “Love tests us. I've been tested more than most. This is the last time. I came from nothing. A true rags-to-riches story. I've been through it all. Unlucky in life and in love until I met you. Kate, you opened doors for me I could have never imagined. We share a life,” he says.

While Joe calls himself the “luckiest” guy in New York, it is clear that beneath his new life of luxury, he remains the same cynical stalker-turned-killer from Season 1.

Based on the best-selling novel by Caroline Kepnes, the first season of You premiered in 2018, followed by Season 2 in 2019, Season 3 in 2021 and Season 4 in 2023. The series explores Joe’s pathological obsession with his romantic interests and its deadly outcome. The upcoming season also stars Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews.