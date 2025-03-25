Hollywood stars Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Aniston dating? Viral dinner photos spark buzz

Hollywood stars Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston have sparked dating rumours after they were recently seen at California’s Sunset Tower hotel where they reportedly enjoyed a three-hour long dinner.

Neither Pascal nor Aniston have addressed the rumours. However, their photos and videos have gone viral on social media.

Aniston, 56, looks stylish in a black leather vest, a white T-shirt, and black trousers in the photos. Pascal, 49, also looks dapper in a leather jacket, jeans and loafers.

The videos have prompted netizens to recall a playful moment the two stars shared at the 2024 Critics’s Choice Awards. Pascal reached for Aniston’s hand, prompting her to clasp it theatrically and mouth, “Oh, my God,” to the camera. During the same event, Reese Witherspoon even teased the idea of Pascal joining Aniston’s Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, to which he enthusiastically replied, “I’m in.”

While some believe their dinner signals the start of a romantic connection, others suspect it might hint at a professional collaboration. Several social media users have also dismissed rumours of any romantic relationship between them.

“I don’t really believe in real PR planting things but…his manager had to have planted and started this. Not a single real person thought they were dating, let’s all be serious here please,” wrote a Reddit user, while another posted, “It looks like they're with a whole group of people though... seems like a friendly dinner.”

The Gladiator actor has previously been linked to actresses Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey and Robin Tunney. Aniston, on the other hand, was married to actor Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to actor-filmmaker Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018. Theroux recently tied the knot with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom.

As per a report by American news portal TMZ, Aniston and Pascal are only friends. “Jennifer and Pedro are just friends with lots of mutual friends...and things are platonic, as has been the case between them for years now,” an insider told TMZ.