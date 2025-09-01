‘What sin have I committed’: Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh’s wife says she hasn't been able to contact him in months

Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh has been unable to contact the Bhojpuri star despite repeated attempts, she said in a recent statement, amid swirling controversy involving Pawan and Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav.

Jyoti, who married Pawan in 2018 and is his second wife after Priyakumari Singh, said she had been trying to reach him for months over “family and political matters” but her calls and messages went unanswered.

“Dear husband Shri Pawan Singh Ji, for several months now, I have been trying to talk to you… but you or the people around you have perhaps not considered it appropriate to reply,” her Instagram post read.

Pawan made headlines last week after a video from a Lucknow event showed him touching Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav in a way that was deemed inappropriate by many. Following a public outcry, he apologised on Sunday. Anjali later said she did not wish to pursue the matter further.

In her latest post, Jyoti said she travelled to Lucknow and sought a meeting during Chhath Puja in Karakat but Pawan refused to see her. Her father’s attempt to reach out two months ago also yielded “no positive response”, she added.

“What great sin have I committed that I am being given such a big punishment?... I have fulfilled my duty as a loyal wife… Now it’s your turn to fulfil your duty,” she wrote, adding that she was hurt when Pawan “embraced people who had spoken against him” but ignored her.

Speaking to PTI, Jyoti said social media was the “last resort” after repeated calls and messages failed. “We want to talk to him through social media. He should reply to my messages and receive my calls,” she said.

Jyoti had earlier filed a maintenance suit against Pawan in a Ballia family court in April 2022, seeking Rs 5 lakh per month. According to his lawyer, the case is still pending, with the next hearing scheduled for September 8.