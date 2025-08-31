MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress Priya Marathe dies after prolonged battle with cancer

The 38-year-old actress breathed her last in Mumbai on August 31

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.08.25, 11:52 AM
Priya Marathe

Priya Marathe Instagram

Television actress Priya Marathe, known for her work in the series Pavitra Rishta, died in Mumbai on August 31. The 38-year-old had been suffering from cancer since last year, as per reports.

Besides acting, Marathe was also a well-known stand-up comedian. Following her education in Mumbai, the actress went on to work in several Marathi and Hindi TV shows. She made her TV debut with the Marathi serial Ya Sukhanoya, and went on to star in Char Divas Sasuche.

Marathe also portrayed the character Vidya Bali in Balaji Telefilms’ series Kasamh Se, followed by Season one of Comedy Circus.

Marathe tied the knot with Shantanu Moghe in 2012. Moghe is known for his roles in Enigma - The Fallen Angel (2021), Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji (2017) and Ravrambha (2023).

She shot to fame with her role of Varsha Satish in Pavitra Rishta. After her breakthrough role, the actress also featured as Jyoti Malhotra in the hit 2012 daily soap Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

Other works on her filmography include Tu Tithe Me, Bhaage Re Mann and Jayastute.

Priya Marathe Pavitra Rishta
