‘Journey has been overwhelming’: Gaurav Khanna on winning ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Bigg Boss 19 concluded on Sunday night with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. The Anupamaa actor took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand new car.

Farrhana Bhatt finished as the first runner-up, closing an evening that saw multiple eliminations, star appearances, and a rare emotional moment from host Salman Khan.

The finale brought together a line-up of film and television personalities. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday promoted Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, while Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra appeared for Splitsvilla X6 promotions.

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh also made a special appearance. The mood briefly turned somber when Salman Khan remembered Dharmendra, tearing up as a tribute clip from a previous season played. Amaal Mallik performed his composition Yaadon Ka Ghar during the episode.

Mallik was also the first finalist to be eliminated in the grand finale in a family-led puzzle challenge. Tanya Mittal was the next contestant to be evicted, followed by Pranit More.

Gaurav’s stint in the Bigg Boss 19 house was marked by his calm composure amid conflicts. He also performed strongly in high-stress tasks, most recently the Ticket to Finale challenge. A standout moment in his journey came when Salman Khan publicly referred to him as the “Superstar of TV”.

Soon after the winner’s name was announced on stage, Gaurav’s team issued a detailed statement on Instagram, calling the win deeply emotional for everyone associated with him.

The note read: “The three-month journey has finally come to an end… and what an end it has been. The trophy is home. They kept asking, ‘What will GK do?’ And like we always said GK will bring the trophy home for all of us. He did”.

“This journey has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. We have lived every single day with Gaurav, every high, every setback, every moment of strength and dignity. And today, this win feels personal. This is a win for every person who believed, who voted, who stood by him, who made his dream theirs,” the note further said.

“Today, we are not just celebrating a trophy. We are celebrating faith, love, and togetherness. We are winning together. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts,” the team signed off.