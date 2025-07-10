‘Past Lives’ actress Greta Lee to make directorial debut with psychological horror film

After her breakthrough performance in Celine Song’s Past Lives, Greta Lee is set to make her directorial debut with a movie adaptation of The Eyes Are the Best Part, a psychological horror novel by Monika Kim.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 42-year-old actress will also write the script for the upcoming film for Searchlight Pictures. Matt Jackson and Joanne Lee of Jackson Pictures are producing the film.

Also serving as producers are Lulu Wang under her banner Local Time and Dani Melia. Wang and Melia are known for their work on the 2019 dramedy The Farewell and the Prime Video miniseries Expats. Monika Kim is set to executive produce the film.

Published in June 2024 by Erewhon Books, The Eyes Are the Best Part revolves around the making of a female serial killer from a Korean-American perspective, according to Goodreads. Set in Los Angeles, the story follows a woman named Ji-won, whose life takes a turn for the worse after she learns that her father has an affair.

Before her critically-acclaimed role in Past Lives, Lee starred in series like Russian Doll and The Morning Show. Celine Song’s 2023 film has earned her Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Indie Spirit Award nominations for best actress.

Apart from her work behind the camera, Lee is also going to star in Disney’s Tron: Ares, Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite, the indie drama film Late Fame and season four of The Morning Show.