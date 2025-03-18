Pankaj Tripathi’s daughter Aashi Tripathi makes her screen debut with Rang Daaro music video

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s daughter Aashi Tripathi made her acting debut with a music video titled Rang Daaro, a Holi song which was released on March 13.

Sung by Mainak Bhattacharya and Sanjana Ramnarayan, the song is composed by Abhinav R. Kaushik.

“Seeing Aashi on screen was an emotional and proud moment for both of us. She has always been passionate about performing arts, and watching her deliver such natural expressions in her very first project was truly special. If this is her first step, I can’t wait to see where her journey takes her,” Tripathi said in a statement.

The actor’s wife Mridula Tripathi also expressed her enthusiasm over her daughter’s debut. “When the opportunity came, I wanted to ensure that Aashi did something that aligned with her artistic sensibilities. Rang Daaro is a beautiful, soulful project, and seeing her bring the emotions to life on screen was heartwarming. We are excited to see her grow and find her own path in this industry.”

Aashi Tripathi, 19, is currently pursuing her graduation from a college in Mumbai.

Rang Daaro is a gentle, romantic song that embodies the spirit of love and artistry. In the music video, Aashi plays the role of a muse to a painter. Rang Daaro can now be streamed on all audio platforms.

For the music video, Aashi draped her mother’s sari. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos of the music video on her official Instagram handle, Aashi wrote, “mumma’s sari.”

Pankaj Tripathi, who was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2, is currently gearing up for Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal, the film will hit theatres on July 7.