Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, singer Atif Aslam's Instagram accounts restricted in India

Actor Fawad Khan and singer Atif Aslam joined a long list of Pakistani celebrities whose Instagram accounts have been restricted in India amid escalating tension between the two countries following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The official YouTube channel and X account of Atif, known for iconic hits including Aadat, Tu Jaane Na, Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Tere Bin and Pehli Nazar Mein, was also inaccessible from India on Saturday.

Last week, Instagram accounts of Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, and Arshad Nadeem disappeared for Indian users.

Actress Mawra Hocane, who starred in the 2016 romantic film Sanam Teri Kasam alongside Harshvardhan Rane, was also banned from social media for users in India.

When users attempt to view the restricted accounts, the following message is displayed: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 Indians, actor Fawad Khan, who was earlier set to make his comeback to Bollywood with the film Abir Gulaal, expressed grief over the incident on his Instagram stories.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Abir Gulaal actress Vaani Kapoor deleted all of her social media posts related to the film.

In the wake of the terrorist attack, the film Abir Gulaal was banned in India. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at a well-known meadow near Pahalgam, killing 26 people — most of them tourists — in the deadliest assault the Baisaran Valley has witnessed since the 2019 Pulwama attack.