‘One Piece’ returns today after six months: When and where to watch the new episodes

The wait is finally over for One Piece fans as the long-running anime is returning after a six-month hiatus with Egghead Island Episode 1,123 today.

The highly-anticipated episode 1,123 will drop on Crunchyroll on Saturday following its airing in Japan at 11.15pm JST (7.45pm IST). After a thrilling return, One Piece’s Episode 1,124 will release on Crunchyroll on April 6, with a new episode dropping on the streamer every Sunday.

In October last year, the hit anime series went on a hiatus to allow manga writer Eiichiro Oda time to focus on the Netflix live-action series. During this time, a special 21-episode version of the Fish-Man Island arc with updated visuals was released along with a 25th-anniversary special spin-off, One Piece Fan Letter, which resonated deeply with fans.

Episode 1,122 of One Piece, which dropped in October last year, shows Garp’s intense battle with the Blackbeard Pirates on Hachinosu Island, where he is present to rescue Koby. It begins with a flashback of Koby’s training with Garp and the incident on Amazon Lily where he negotiates with Whitebeard for the lives of 800 Marines, ultimately sacrificing himself in their place.

Meanwhile, on Hachinosu Island, Blackbeard pirate Pizarro uses his Devil Fruit powers and extends a massive stone arm toward Garp’s ship to stop the latter’s crew from escaping. However, Garp had already devised a plan, creating an opportunity for Koby to attack while Grus shields the ship from further attacks.

During the climax moment of the battle, Garp unleashes his powerful Galaxy Divide attack, which enables Koby to destroy Pizarro’s arm with his Honesty Impact move. Despite the victory, Garp chooses to stay behind, entrusting the future to the new generation. The episode concludes with Garp laughing defiantly as Kuzan freezes him, leaving his fate uncertain while the Marines make their escape.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. In his quest to achieve freedom in its truest sense, Luffy overcomes formidable enemies, forges meaningful friendships and unravels the world’s secrets.