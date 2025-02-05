Nora Fatehi's ‘Snake’ becomes second most viewed music video in 24 hours on YouTube

Dancer-singer Nora Fatehi’s latest music video Snake featuring American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has emerged as the second most viewed song on YouTube globally in 24 hours, she said in a recent social media post.

In terms of views, Snake is behind Blackpink member Rose and singer Bruno Mars’s song APT.

Snake has garnered over 5 million views on YouTube in 24 hours, beating Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s 2024 chartbuster Die With A Smile, which peaked its daily views at 4.68 million.

Released on January 16, the music video Snake has amassed 84 million views and is currently trending at No. 4 on the video streaming platform. It has generated significant buzz, enchanting audiences with its mesmerising beats and energetic visuals while highlighting Nora's remarkable star presence.

Recently, Nora shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, giving a glimpse into the shooting of the music video featuring the Crakk actress along with Jason. The actress appeared in a gold sequined bra top with a high-waist, wide-legged slit-cut green skirt. She complemented her dazzling outlook with a gold snake-shaped neckpiece.

Nora Fatehi started her career in 2014 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She gained fame with her dance numbers including Manohari in Baahubali and Kamariya in Stree. Her songs Garmi and Dilbar have garnered over 400 million and 1.3 billion views, respectively, on YouTube.

The actress will be next seen in the upcoming Netflix series The Royals, which features an ensemble cast including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday and Vihaan Samat.