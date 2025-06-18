‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ hauls over USD 500 million globally

Tom Cruise’s latest high-octane outing as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has crossed the USD 500 million milestone at the global box office, latest trade figures from Box Office Mojo suggest.

As per the box-office data-tracking portal, The Final Reckoning has raked in USD 508.1 million worldwide, including USD 167.6 million in the US and USD 340.5 million internationally.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning is no longer the lowest-grossing film in the Mission: Impossible series. The film recently overtook the lifetime global grosses of the 1996 original Mission: Impossible (USD 457.7 million) and Mission: Impossible III (USD 398.5 million).

With its current momentum, it is poised to surpass Mission: Impossible 2 (USD 546.38 million) and last year’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (USD 571.12 million) in the coming days.

The ultimate benchmark remains Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the franchise's top-grossing entry with a haul of USD 824.17 million.

In India, the film has registered a strong theatrical run. According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, The Final Reckoning has earned Rs 103 crore nett so far. Released in Indian theatres on May 17, six days ahead of its global rollout, the film emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India with Rs 16.50 crore nett haul on Day 1.

The film continued to maintain its momentum, collecting Rs 54.4 crore nett in its opening week. In its second week, it added Rs 26.45 crore nett to its tally, followed by Rs 13.5 crore nett in the third week and Rs 6 crore in the fourth. The fifth week has contributed Rs 2.66 crore nett so far.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning sees Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his IMF team take on their most formidable adversary yet — a rogue artificial intelligence known as the Entity, posing a global threat to humanity.

The star-studded ensemble cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales and Nick Offerman.