‘Cafe’: New song from Coke Studio Bangla S3 pays homage to Moheener Ghoraguli

Cafe, the latest track from Coke Studio Bangla Season 3, dropped on YouTube on Friday, offering a homage to iconic Bengali band Moheener Ghoraguli.

Arranged and produced by Shuvendu Das Shuvo and mixed and mastered by Faizan R Buno, the song blends Bangla nostalgia with Latin jazz, creating what the makers describe as “an emotion living between heartbeats and memory.”

Led by Tanzir Tuhin’s evocative vocals, Cafe also features Gaboo (Gaurab Chatterjee) — son of Moheener Ghoraguli founder Gautam Chattopadhyay — along with Brazilian musician Lívia Mattos on accordion and vocals.

The ensemble includes an array of instrumentalists adding texture to the arrangement, including Pradyut Chatterjea on piano, Mohaimin on upright bass, and a horn section featuring Francis (trombone), Apurba (trumpet), Rahin Haider (tenor saxophone), and Sayon (saxophone).

Café evokes the ambience of a timeless meeting place — where conversations, heartbreaks, and fleeting silences turn into melodies. The official description notes that “somewhere in that timeless hush, the soul of Café was born,” tracing its roots back to the “soulful verses of Eddie Palmieri and Moheener Ghoraguli.”

Produced and curated by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Coke Studio Bangla Season 3 returned with a new song in August following a year-long hiatus due to political unrest in Bangladesh. The current season will feature a total of 11 songs.

Moheener Ghoraguli, formed in 1975 by Gautam Chattopadhyay, is widely regarded as India’s first rock band. Blending Bengali folk, Baul, blues, jazz and Western rock, the group is known for their socially conscious lyrics and experimental style. The name Moheener Ghoraguli, meaning Moheen’s horses, was taken from a poem by Jibanananda Das.

Although the group disbanded in 1981, their music gained renewed recognition in the 1990s through compilation albums such as Abar Bochhor Kuri Pore.