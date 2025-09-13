‘Lokah’ sequel: Character posters of Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas out, fans say they can’t keep calm

The makers of Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra on Friday dropped fresh character posters of Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas from the film, generating buzz among fans for the second instalment of the hit Malayalam superhero movie.

In one of the posters, Dulquer, introduced as Charlie Odiyan, sports an all-black outfit and covers his face with a black cloth. Almost like a ninja, only his eyes are visible while he wields a blood-smeared sword.

Tovino, on the other hand, is introduced as Michael Chatan in the new poster. He portrays a trickster, who dupes his rivals with magic tricks.

In the first instalment of the movie franchise, which hit theatres on August 28, Dulquer and Tovino appeared in cameo roles. While Dulquer appears in the end credits and describes himself as ‘nemesis’, Tovino features in the second half of the film, where he comes to the rescue of Chandra, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Lokah Chapter 2 will be based on the superpowered bloodline and family secrets, focusing on the mischievous Chathan (played by Tovino Thomas), as teased in the end credits of the first instalment.

Fans couldn’t keep their calm after the posters were dropped. While most of them gushed over Dulquer’s Charlie, others expressed their excitement for the upcoming part of the movie. “Can’t wait for the other chapters,” one of them wrote.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film introduces a new superhero cinematic universe in Malayalam cinema under the title Lokah. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead role of Chandra, with Premalu actor Naslen cast as Sunny.

The cast also includes Tamil actor Sandy as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu as Venu, Arun Kurian as Nigel, Shanti Balachandran and Sharafudheen. It is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

Despite stiff competition from Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, the superhero film has emerged as the audience’s top pick, surpassing the Rs 200-crore mark worldwide in just 13 days of release.