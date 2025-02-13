‘Best film-to-series adaptation’: ‘Cobra Kai’ finale hits Netflix, leaves fans emotional

Netizens cannot stop raving about Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 following the premiere of the popular Karate Kid spin-off show’s final instalment on Netflix earlier today.

The latest part focuses on the final stage of the Sekai Taikai tournament, bringing an end to a seven-year-long journey, which started with the first season on YouTube and then moved to Netflix.

Starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, the show follows groups of young karatekars as they undergo intensive training, and navigate high-school friendships and romance while striving for excellence in martial arts.

“Episode 13, what a masterpiece. I CANNOT STOP CRYING,” wrote one X user in his review of the final part, which is filled with surprises, adrenaline-pumping fights and emotional throwbacks to the original Karate Kid movie.

Another X user posted, “Finished watching #CobraKaiSeason6Part3 and i have many emotions i can’t describe. The ending was perfect, the cast and crew did amazing and all the dedication and growth they’ve put in the 6 seasons has paid off. This has been such a comfort show and I am so grateful.”

In one of the reviews, a fan has hailed the series as “the greatest film to series adaptation”.

A fan wrote, “Cobra Kai never dies” — a statement that William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence picked up from his former sensei-turned-foe John Kreese (Martin Kove). “Thank you @jonhurwitz @healdrules @McSchlossberg & all for contributing into making one of the best shows ever,” the user added.

A user on X heaped praise on the final episode of the series, saying, “Cobra Kai episode 13 hit me in the feels, holy.”

Part 1 of Cobra Kai Season 6 hit Netflix on July 18 last year, with the second part premiering on November 15. In Part 2, the Miyagi-Do students made their way to Barcelona for the biggest fight of their lives at the Sekai Taikai tournament. All the three instalments consisted of five episodes each.

Running for five seasons, Cobra Kai is based on Robert Mark Kamen’s The Karate Kid film series, which also starred Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the 1984 movie.

The official synopsis of the third part on Netflix’s blog reads, “After a startling result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”