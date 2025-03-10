‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Vol. 2 to drop on Netflix this week; teaser out

The second volume of Korean drama When Life Gives You Tangerines is set to drop on Netflix on March 14, the streamer announced on Monday, alongside a teaser of the upcoming instalment of the series starring K-pop idol IU and actor Park Bo-gum.

Dropped on Monday, the teaser follows the story of IU’s Ae-sun and Bo-gum’s Gwan-sik as they navigate new challenges as young parents in their late twenties struggling with financial hardships. Additionally, the video highlights the journey of their daughter, Geum Myeong, as she embraces adulthood.

Netflix also released new stills from the series, providing further insight into the story. One image depicts IU’s character vying for the post of village chief in a contest against a neighbour. Another photo shows Bo-gum at the dock with his fellow fishermen.

When Life Gives You Tangerines follows the adventurous life of Ae-sun, a rebellious young girl who loves books and dreams to be a poet but is unable to attend school due to her family’s financial struggles. She has a friend in Gwan Shik, an introvert who has loved Ae-sun since they were young.

In volume 1 of the series, Ae-sun and Gwan-sik decide to get married and stay back in their hometown after a failed attempt to elope from Jeju Island in hopes of living a better life. Despite his family’s objection, Gwan-sik moved out with Ae-sun after the couple gave birth to their daughter, followed by the humiliation faced by the latter from her in-laws.

Directed by Kim Won-seok, the series also stars Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon as the older versions of Ae-soon and Gwan-sik, respectively.