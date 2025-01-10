Netflix drops ‘Sakamoto Days’ final trailer ahead of the anime’s release this weekend

A new trailer for the upcoming anime series Sakamoto Days — an adaptation of Yuto Suzuki’s popular manga — was dropped by Netflix on Thursday ahead of the show’s January 11 release.

The two-minute-35-second-long trailer shows legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, once known as the greatest assassin of all time, falling head over heels for a convenience store clerk named Aoi. He trades his action-packed profession for a quiet life with his beloved.

After their marriage, Aoi makes Sakamoto promise that he will not kill anyone for the sake of his family. Preoccupied with love, marriage, and parenting, Sakamoto lives his life in peace as he opens a mom-and-pop store in a small town with his wife. This peace, however, comes at a cost as enemies from Sakamoto’s past threaten the lives of his loved ones.

The action-packed trailer hints that Sakamoto still retains his battle skills and is ready to shed his peace-loving avatar, and some flab, to protect his family at all costs.

Tms Entertainment, the studio known for creating series like Detective Conan, Fruits Basket, and Dr Stone, has animated Sakamoto Days. A new episode of Sakamoto Days will stream on Netflix every week on Saturday starting January 11.