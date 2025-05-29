MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Netflix drops cryptic teaser for Daniel Craig-starrer ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

Directed by Rian Johnson, the film will star Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.05.25, 04:25 PM
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Daniel Craig in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' Instagram

Netflix on Wednesday dropped a cryptic teaser for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third instalment in the Knives Out film franchise, starring Daniel Craig as private detective Benoit Blanc.

“The wicked desire the stronghold of evildoers, but the root of the righteous endures,” the makers wrote on X alongside a short video featuring a mysterious-looking church and a graveyard. The sound of bells tolling at the church can be heard in the background, and it gets louder and more intense.

The Knives Out franchise began in 2019 with the release of the eponymous first film. Its success led to a second instalment, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, in 2022. While the first film released theatrically, the second premiered digitally on Netflix.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery also features Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. There’s no word whether Hugh Grant will return as Blanc’s long-suffering partner.

Directed by Rian Johnson, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is expected to premiere on Netflix in the latter half of this year.

