NCB turns off comments on Alia Bhatt’s anti-drug campaign video amid trolling

The Chandigarh division of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had to disable comments on one of its recent posts featuring actress Alia Bhatt after many netizens questioned her — or any other Bollywood star’s — suitability as the face of such a campaign.

Last week, the drug law enforcement agency shared the video on its official X handle. Alia urges viewers to join the NCB’s fight against narcotics in the video.

Captioned, “Alia Bhatt joins hands with NCB to spread the message of a #DrugsFreeBharat #NashaMuktBharat #azadifromdrugs”, the clip quickly went viral, garnering over 1 million views.

"Hello friends, I am Alia Bhatt. Today I want to talk about a very serious issue of drug addiction and how it's becoming a threat to our life, society, and nation. Support the Narcotics Control Bureau in this special campaign against drugs,” Alia says in the video.

“Say yes to life and no to drugs. You can take an e-pledge against drugs by visiting the link given below or by scanning the QR code, and you can definitely join the NCB. Jai Hind,” she adds.

The post received six comments before the option to reply was abruptly turned off. All six questioned Alia’s suitability as the face of the campaign. The commenting feature remains active on all other NCB Chandigarh posts.

X users, however, have continued to target the Alia video using the quote-tweet function. “Bollywood spreading drug awareness,” wrote one. Another quipped, “Like why do they keep making us take pledges? When has a pledge ever worked? If someone offers me drugs, I am not going to be like but I promised Alia Bhatt.”

Alia, who was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, and Yash Raj Films’ Alpha in the pipeline.