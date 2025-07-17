Natalie Portman’s Oscar-winning film ‘Black Swan’ to re-release in theatres in August

Natalie Portman’s Academy Award-winning psychological horror film Black Swan will have special screenings in theatres worldwide on August 21 and 24 to mark the film’s 15th anniversary, distributors IMAX announced on Wednesday.

“For the first time ever, experience Black Swan in IMAX. From director Darren Aronofsky and starring Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, the 15th-anniversary exclusive event. Every breathless moment. Every haunting detail. Every frame in IMAX,” reads the caption on X.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, Black Swan revolves around Nina (Natalie Portman), a ballerina whose passion for the dance rules every aspect of her life. In the film, when the company’s artistic director decides to replace his prima ballerina for their opening production of Swan Lake, Nina becomes his first choice. However, she has competition — Lily (Mila Kunis).

While Nina is perfect for the role of the White Swan, Lily personifies the Black Swan. As rivalry between the two dancers transforms into a twisted friendship, Nina’s dark side begins to emerge.

Released in 2010, Black Swan also stars Vincent Cassel, Mila Kunis, Barbara Hershey, and Winona Ryder in pivotal roles. The film was backed by Searchlight Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox France.

Black Swan earned over USD 329 million at the global box office, USD 107 million domestically and USD 222 million overseas, becoming one of the top-grossing films in Searchlight’s history.

On the work front, Natalie Portman was recently seen in Guy Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth, which was released on May 23. Also starring John Krasinski, the film is currently streaming on Apple TV+.