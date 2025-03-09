‘Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil’: Poster out for Ankush Hazra-Oindrila Sen-starrer family entertainer

The first poster of Ankush Hazra’s next film Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil was dropped by the makers on Saturday on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Produced by Ankush Hazra Motion Pictures, the Sumeet-Saahil-directed film is billed as a family entertainer.

The story follows the journey of Jhontu (Ankush), a street-smart yet naïve young man who struggles to comprehend the complexities of the women around him. His misadventures lead him on a humorous yet insightful journey, ultimately reinforcing the notion that understanding women remains his greatest challenge.

Joining Ankush in the ensemble are Oindrila Sen, Sohag Sen, Sohini Sengupta and Ipshita Mukherjee

“My journey as an actor started with films which were action-packed, comedy family entertainers. Our last release Mirza was an action-packed drama, and this time we are excited to bring back a rom-com family entertainer. I am glad to announce my next venture with Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil,” Ankush said in a statement.

The title of the film is a nod to Uttam Kumar’s last film Ogo Bodhu Shundori, which featured a song Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil. This is Ankush’s second production venture, following Mirza, which released last year.

On the work front, Ankush was last seen in Mirza (2024). He also had a cameo appearance in Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s 2023 Durga Puja release Raktabeej. Ankush made his OTT debut with the ZEE5 crime thriller Shikarpur in 2023.