Nandamuri Balakrishna join hands with Gopichand Malineni for a new film

Tentatively titled ‘NKB 111’, the upcoming film will be produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the production banner Vriddhi Cinemas

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.06.25, 02:03 PM
A poster of ‘NKB 111’

A poster of ‘NKB 111’ Instagram

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to headline filmmaker Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming film, tentatively titled, NKB 111, he announced on Monday.

A poster shared on social meda shows a lion’s face, with the left half partially covered by an ancient warrior’s metallic helmet. The lion’s piercing golden eyes stand out in the image. The background is dark with glowing embers scattered across the poster.

“The Roaring Blockbuster combo reunites Historical Roar Begins

#NBK111 will be a celebration of the ‘God Of Masses’ #NandamuriBalakrishna on the big screens Directed by the Blockbuster Mass Director @dongopichand,” Nandamuri Balakrishna wrote on Instagram alongside the poster.

The upcoming film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the production banner Vriddhi Cinemas.

Gopichand Malineni — known for films like Don Seenu, Bodyguard and Balapu — has previously directed Nandamuri Balakrishna in the 2023 movie Veera Simha Reddy. He recently made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat.

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in K. S. Ravindra’s Daaku Maharaaj. He was recently conferred with Padma Bhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in India.

