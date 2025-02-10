Prabhas-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ set for world television premiere on Zee Cinema this Sunday

Following a successful theatrical run and an OTT release later that year, Nag Ashwin’s 2024 sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 AD is set for its television premiere on Zee Cinema at 8pm on February 16, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who played Ashwatthama in the film, announced on Monday.

“When darkness reaches its peak, an avatar will arrive to destroy evil! Get ready for an EPIC Blockbuster. Watch #TVParPehliBaar ‘Kalki 2898 A.D’ on February 16, Sunday at 8 PM, only on #ZeeCinema,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a trailer of the film.

Released on June 27, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD seamlessly blends science fiction with Indian mythology. Set in a dystopian future, the story follows a group tasked with rescuing the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, named Kalki. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Prabhas as the mysterious mercenary Bhairavaa, Deepika Padukone as Sumati, and Amitabh Bachchan as the timeless warrior Ashwatthama. Kamal Haasan takes on the role of the antagonist, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Saswata Chatterjee and Rajendra Prasad.

Kalki 2898 AD crossed Rs 760 crore gross (Rs 640 crore nett) in all languages in India within 40 days of its release.

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule later surpassed Kalki 2898 AD to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has grossed approximately Rs 1,060 crore globally in its extended eight-day opening week, crossing the lifetime global earnings of Kalki 2898 AD, which stands at Rs 1,042 crore gross.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan continues to host the latest season of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) on Sony Entertainment Television.