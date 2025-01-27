Raj Chakraborty on ‘Shontaan’: ‘My film is a tribute to our parents’

After adapting Buddhadeb Guha’s Babli on screen, Raj Chakraborty turned his attention to a subject close to his heart — the bond between a father and a son. Raj tells us why he made the family drama Shontaan, working with Mithun Chakraborty and his 16-year journey as a director.

How did Shontaan come about?

Raj Chakraborty: I have made films in different genres, from political thrillers to romcoms and adventure. But I never made a family drama before. This story is beautiful as it revolves around the relationship between a father and a son. It was nostalgic as it reminded me of how often we take our parents for granted even though all they want is the best for us. I understood the father-son relationship better after I became a father myself.

After becoming a father, did you approach Shontaan differently?

Raj Chakraborty: I’m a very emotional person. My film is a tribute to our parents. When we grow up, we distance ourselves from our roots and make our own families, often neglecting those who have brought us up. All they want is a little bit of our time, a space in our hearts, but we fail to offer even that. Shontaan explores these emotions.

What is your take on modern-day families?

Raj Chakraborty: I’m a family man and I’ve grown up with my family. I came to Kolkata precisely to look after my family and to give them a better life. My parents were initially reluctant but once they agreed, and once I started taking care of them here, I felt that I had succeeded. Everything else in my life is secondary.

Can you talk a bit about the casting of Shontaan?

Raj Chakraborty: I knew Mithun Chakraborty would make the best father on screen. Anashua Majumdar had a well-established chemistry with Mithunda. Ritwick (Chakraborty) had it in him to play Mithunda’s son, not just because he looked like him but also because he would be able to portray the rift in their relationship well. Subhashree (Ganguly) as a lawyer was chosen by (producer) Shrikant Mohta. After that we decided to flesh out her character better. She’s a brilliant actress and a great performer. She likes to take up challenges as an actor. I look for obedience and a sense of curiosity in my actors, which Subhashree has.

What do you admire most about Mithun Chakraborty?

Raj Chakraborty: I idolised Mithun-da as a child and got to work with him in 2006 in Dance Bangla Dance. He is meticulous and he expected no less from his team. One had to be professional and crystal clear about their ideas while directing Mithun-da. He is also against the idea of taking the same shot from different angles just for the sake of it.

Jeet Ganguly has composed the music for your film after quite a long time…

Raj Chakraborty: He is still practically the same. There is a song in Shontaan that takes place just as Durga Puja ends and there is so much nostalgia in it. So even though the film was released during Christmas, it continued to hold an aftertaste of the Pujas.

Was it challenging to direct the courtroom scenes in Shontaan?

Raj Chakraborty: As a director, nothing is challenging for me. But emotional scenes were difficult to shoot because our actors got very invested in their roles. Otherwise, the technical aspects were rather simple as they came with experience. Grasping the story and the chemistry was difficult.

As a director, which genre excites you the most?

Raj Chakraborty: The one that the audience will connect with the most. Comedy and action genres in particular excite me a lot. Love stories do not fascinate me anymore, nor do thrillers.

It has been a 16-year journey for you as a director. What still motivates you?

Raj Chakraborty: The most important element of my work is to get the pulse of the story. I wait six months to a year for one film. Seeing people watch my films and giggle and emote at the moments I had intended them to become a source of motivation.

You’re making Parineeta in Bollywood. How is that going?

Raj Chakraborty: The base is similar. The childhood aspect of it in Hindi is shortened for a pan-Indian appeal, with an increase in the thriller element. The story has been rehashed for a national audience.