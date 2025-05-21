Mukesh Khanna is back as Shaktimaan, this time for an audio series

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna is set to reprise his role as Shaktimaan, this time for an original audio series, reinterpreting the legacy of the beloved superhero.

Audio series platform Pocket FM is set to stream the upcoming audio series, featuring Mukesh Khanna as the voice artist. The series will feature a fresh adventure for the beloved 1990s superhero.

Sharing a video on Instagram, which features clips from the episodes of Shaktimaan, Pocket FM wrote, “Choti choti magar moti baaton ka samay phir aagya hai. SHAKTIMAAN laut raha hai, sirf Pocket FM par.”

Talking about the legacy of the original television series, Mukesh Khanna said in a statement, “Shaktimaan isn’t just a show, it’s an emotion that lives in the hearts of millions. I’m thrilled to return as the voice of the beloved hero and connect with a whole new generation of listeners through Pocket FM’s vast and extensive reach across India.”

“The platform offers a great way to reintroduce Shaktimaan’s values, strength, and

superpowers, but with new tales to today’s youth in a format they love,” Khanna added.

Rohan Nayak, CEO and co-founder of Pocket Entertainment, said, “Bringing Shaktimaan to audio is a proud moment for us. It’s a perfect example of how a timeless legacy can meet the power of modern storytelling.”

Shaktimaan is an Indian Hindi-language superhero television series created and produced by Mukesh Khanna. It aired on DD National from 13 September 1997 to 27 March 2005.

Directed by Dinker Jani, the show also starred Vaishnavi Mahant and Surendra Pal in lead roles.

The release date of the upcoming Shaktimaan audio series is yet to be announced.