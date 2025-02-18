MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Sikandar’: Motion poster of Salman Khan-starrer out, ‘big surprise’ awaits fans on February 27

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi, AR Murugadoss-helmed actioner is slated to release this Eid

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.02.25, 04:47 PM
A poster of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sikandar’

Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Tuesday unveiled a new motion poster of Salman Khan’s upcoming action film Sikandar, on the occasion of producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the actioner is set to hit theatres this Eid.

The makers also announced that a ‘big surprise’ awaits fans on February 27.

“To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar! A big surprise awaits on the 27th of Feb! Stay with us,” the official X handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment posted on X.

On the occasion of Salman Khan’s birthday in December, the filmmakers dropped the first-look teaser of the film. The video featured the Bollywood actor back in his massy action-hero avatar, wielding a shotgun and beating up goons.

Sikandar, the most-anticipated film of 2025 as per internet movie database portal IMDb, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi.

Salman had last collaborated with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner for the 2014 action entertainer Kick, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman was last seen in the lead role Yash Raj Films’ 2023 Diwali release Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif.

Salman made a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024) as Chulbhul Pandey. He also had a guest appearance in Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John (2024) as Agent Bhaijaan.

