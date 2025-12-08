‘One Battle After Another’ named best picture by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association

One Battle After Another was named best picture by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association on Sunday. Brazilian film The Secret Agent was the runner-up and also secured the award for best film not in the English language.

Paul Thomas Anderson earned best director for One Battle After Another, with Ryan Coogler named runner-up for Sinners.

Historically, LAFCA’s best picture selections often align with the Academy Awards. Last year, Anora won the critics’ top honor before securing an Oscar nomination and ultimately the Academy Award for best picture.

For the fourth consecutive year, the awards featured gender-neutral acting categories. Ethan Hawke and Rose Byrne won best lead performance for Blue Moon and If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, respectively.

In supporting performance, Stellan Skarsgård was honoured for Sentimental Value while Teyana Taylor won for One Battle After Another.

Adolpho Veloso was named the best cinematographer for Train Dreams. Hannah Beachler won best production design for Sinners. Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie received the best editing award for Marty Supreme.

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain won best animation, with KPop Demon Hunters named runner-up.

Earlier, this year, the LAFCA had named filmmaker and screenwriter Philip Kaufman as the recipient of its Career Achievement Award. “Intrepid doesn’t even begin to describe a director who, among his many considerable achievements, gave Indiana Jones his first assignment and inspired the NC-17 rating,” said LAFCA president Robert Abele of Kaufman in a statement.

Here is the list of this year’s winners:

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Lead Performance: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), and Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Best Supporting Performance: Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value), and Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Screenplay: Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Best Documentary/Nonfiction: My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow

Best Cinematography: Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Best Music/Score: Kangding Ray, Sirāt

Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler, Sinners

Best Editing: Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Best Animation: Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Best Film Not in the English Language: The Secret Agent

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Prize: Albert Serra’s Afternoons of Solitude

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Special Award: Thom Andersen

New Generation: Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby