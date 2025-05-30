Mohanlal-starrer ‘Thudarum’ premieres on OTT, fans say they can’t get enough of it

Actor Mohanlal’s 2025 Malayalam blockbuster, Thudarum, which premiered on JioHotstar Friday, has garnered praise from netizens, with fans raving about how gripping the crime thriller is.

“Back To Back #BlockBuster. The GOAT @Mohanlal Sir,” a fan wrote on X, heaping praise on Mohanalal.

Another fan, sharing one of his favorite scenes Thudarum on X, wrote

“No matter how much you see, it's never enough.”

Helmed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum hit theatres on April 25. The film stars Mohanlal as a taxi driver named Shanmugham. The story follows Shanmughan, a humble taxi driver in the quiet hill town of Ranni, who cherishes his aging Ambassador car. When an unexpected turn of events puts his loyalty and resolve to the test, he must prove how far he’s willing to go to protect what he holds most dear.

Co-written by Moorthy and K.R. Sunil, the film also stars Shobana, Bharathiraja and Arjun Ashokan.

“Comfort food with the side of a comfort movie. What a way to end the day,” a fan tweeted about Thudarum.

Another fan on X said the only film that can overshadow the success of Thudarum is Dhrishyam 3, also starring Mohanlal.

Sharing a clip from the movie, an X user wrote, “One of the Best and Most Natural scenes from #Thudarum.”

Thudarum emerged as the first ever Malayalam movie to earn over Rs 100 crore in Kerala, as per box office reports.

Drawing comparisons between Mohanlal’s unforgettable role as Georgekutty in Drishyam (2013) and Benz Shanmugam in Thudarum, a fan said the two characters were made solely for the actor.

Calling Mohanlal’s performance ‘unmatched’, the fan also cautioned Bollywood against attempting a remake, insisting that no one else could portray the role the way Mohanlal did.

M. Renjith has produced the film under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media. The original soundtrack is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Mohanalal was last seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan. He will be next seen in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, set to hit theatres on June 27.