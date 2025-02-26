Animated film ‘Moana 2’ to stream on Disney Plus from March 12

Moana 2, a sequel to the Oscar-nominated film Moana, will be available to stream on Disney Plus from March 12, the makers announced on Tuesday.

“The moment you’ve been waiting for. #Moana2 is coming to @DisneyPlus on March 12,” Disney Animation wrote alongside a teaser of the film, which hit theatres globally on November 29 last year.

Directed by Dave Derrick Jr, Moana 2 takes fans on a new adventure with Moana, Maui and a group of unusual sailors. After Moana receives a call from her ancestors, she embarks on a journey to the treacherous waters of Oceania for an adventure unlike anything she has ever faced.

The soundtrack for the film is composed by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Amassing over USD 680 million worldwide, Moana, released in 2016, was a box-office hit. Moana 2 collected USD 1.053 billion at the global box office, emerging as the third-highest grossing film of 2024.

Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original film, reprised her role for the sequel. Dwayne Johnson, on the other hand, voiced Maui in the film.

The 2016 film follows the journey of a spirited Polynesian teenager Moana, who sets sail across the ocean to save her island from a curse. On the way, she teams up with Maui, overcomes obstacles and learns about her identity as a seafarer. To bring back harmony to her people and the ocean, Moana decides to restore the heart of Te Fiti, a goddess with the power to create life.