Mira Kapoor announces wellness brand, Shahid Kapoor says he will be her first customer

Shahid on Wednesday shared a video teasing the project

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.02.25, 11:52 AM
Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor Instagram

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor is set to launch her new wellness brand Dhun, she announced on Wednesday.

Following her post, Shahid took to Instagram to show his love and support for her as she embarks on a new journey.

“I can’t wait for the world to witness DHUN. The Mira magic is all ready to explode. I reserve my right of being your first customer/member/wellness addict. Your focus, research, dedication and passion have been so inspiring to watch. Let the magic begin,” wrote Shahid.

The Deva actor also shared a video teasing the project. It shows Mira supervising the interior layout of Dhun’s office, making sure the white paint and designs are perfectly executed. Mira also shared the video on her Instagram page, tagging the official account of Dhun.

Fans flooded the comments section to express their support. “Great work, keep going,” one of them wrote. “All the best @mira.kapoor,” another fan commented.

“Harmonise and heal” reads the tagline of Dhun, headquartered in Mumbai. Fans can check out the official website of Dhun, which is currently under construction, and use “The Miracle Tone” feature which plays soothing music at 528 Hz — described as “the frequency of love that restores consciousness and brings harmony and balance to life”.

Mira Kapoor Shahid Kapoor
