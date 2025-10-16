Mel Gibson’s ‘Resurrection of the Christ’ casts Jaakko Ohtonen and Mariela Garriga as Jesus and Mary Magdalene

Mel Gibson’s long-anticipated sequel to The Passion of the Christ has officially found its new Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene. Finnish actor Jaakko Ohtonen and Cuban-Italian actress Mariela Garriga will lead The Resurrection of the Christ, according to US media reports.

The Passion of the Christ featured Jim Caviezel as Jesus, Maia Morgenstern as Mary, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene, depicting the final twelve hours before Christ’s crucifixion. Caviezel will not return for the sequels.

The upcoming film, directed by Gibson, will be released in two parts and continues the story from the 2004 original.

Several other key characters have also been recast for the new chapters. Polish-born actress Kasia Smutniak replaces Morgenstern as Mary, while Pier Luigi Pasino will play Peter and Riccardo Scamarcio will portray Pontius Pilate, Variety reported.

The original film, also directed by Gibson, earned more than USD 600 million worldwide and remained the highest-grossing R-rated release in North America for nearly two decades with USD 370 million in domestic earnings.

In development for nearly ten years, The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One is slated to release in theatres on March 26, 2027, followed by Part Two on May 6, 2027. Gibson is producing the project through Icon Productions alongside longtime collaborator Bruce Davey.