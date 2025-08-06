Mel Gibson’s ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’ set for two-part release in 2027

Mel Gibson’s long-awaited sequel to The Passion of the Christ has set its release date. Titled The Resurrection of the Christ, the film will be released in two parts by Lionsgate in 2027, the studio announced on Tuesday.

Keeping with the film’s religious themes, Part One is slated to hit theatres on Good Friday (March 26) in 2027 while Part Two will premiere 40 days later on Ascension Day (May 6).

While the first installment will face minimal competition at the box office, with only an untitled Warner Bros film scheduled for that weekend, the second part is set for a clash with Sony’s video game adaptation The Legend of Zelda.

Plot details for The Resurrection of the Christ remain under wraps. The film is a follow-up to Gibson’s 2004 blockbuster The Passion of the Christ, which chronicled the final 12 hours of Jesus’ life and starred Jim Caviezel in the title role.

The original opened to a staggering USD 83 million and went on to gross USD 370 million in the US and more than USD 610 million worldwide. It also received three Academy Award nominations for Makeup, Cinematography, and Original Score.

Gibson, who directed The Passion of the Christ from a script co-written with Benedict Fitzgerald, is once again at the helm for the sequel. Both parts of The Resurrection of the Christ will be produced by Gibson and his Icon Productions partner Bruce Davey.

While The Passion of the Christ was released by Newmarket Films, Lionsgate is now officially on board for The Resurrection, with the partnership first announced in May.