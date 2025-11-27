‘I’m not the choreographer’: Mary D’Costa clears the air on viral chats with Palaash Muchhal

Mary D’Costa on Wednesday to clear the air on the screenshots of Palaash Muchhal’s purported chats circulating online.

Rumours about Muchhal cheating on cricketer Smriti Mandhana with a choreographer gained traction on the internet after their 23 November wedding was indefinitely put on hold.

Smriti’s father Srinivas Mandhana was hospitalised due to cardiac issues on Sunday. Soon after that, Palaash also had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment of a viral infection and acidity issues.

While Palaash was discharged a day later, Smriti’s father was discharged from the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, D’Costa stated that she has never met singer Palaash Muchhal, adding that their brief contact lasted only a month. She also refuted claims that she is the choreographer he purportedly had the exchange of texts with.

“First, the exchange of chats happened between April 29th and May 30th 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way,” reads her statement.

“People have been asking, “Why speak about this now?” The truth is, I actually exposed him back in July, but no one really knew who he was at that time, so it went unnoticed,” D’Costa further explained.

“I also wouldn’t have had the guts to speak about it again until the choreographer situation came out, that’s what made me feel that maybe it was finally the right time to share my side,” she added.

Clarifying she is not the choreographer, D’Costa said, “I am not the person he cheated with.”

Expressing admiration for Smriti, D’Costa added, “I would never hurt another woman like that, which is part of why I felt the need to be transparent about everything.”

“I request all media channels and pages to refrain from spreading rumours or any misleading made-up facts. Please avoid using my photos,” D’Costa signed off.

An old video of Palaash proposing to his ex-girlfriend Birva Shah also went viral on social media amid the cheating allegations.

Palaash’s cousin Neeti Tak on Wednesday came out in support of the 30-year-old musician amid rumours of him having cheated on Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

Palaash and Smriti are yet to issue an official statement.

Smriti’s wedding-related posts, engagement announcements, reels, and the proposal video have been deleted from her profile. Smriti’s close friend and Indian Women’s cricket team player Jemimah Rodrigues has also deleted the engagement videos and pictures from her profile.